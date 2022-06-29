Travis Barker hospitalised in Los Angeles for unspecified condition

The Blink-182 drummer is currently thought to be in LA's Cedars Sinai Medical Center

Travis Barker
Travis Barker has been hospitalised in Los Angeles, according to a report from TMZ.  The Blink-182 drummer is thought to have checked in to the West Hills hospital on Tuesday, accompanied by his wife Kourtney Kardashian, before being transferred by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

As yet, the reason for his admission to hospital has not been given, but pictures posted to TMZ show Travis Barker on a stretcher with his right hand raised, while Kourtney Kardashian follows behind.

TMZ points to the fact that Barker himself tweeted "God save me" hours before the story was reported, however Barker’s Twitter account has since also retweeted a Billboard interview with Jxdn (Jaden Hossler) - who is signed to Barker’s record label, DTA - detailing the writing of two songs dedicated to the loss of Jxdn’s late friend, Cooper Noriega.

Barker’s tweet is thought to be an unrelated reference to the song by the same name by Machine Gun Kelly from his latest Barker-produced album, Mainstream Sellout. 

His daughter, Alabama Barker later took to Instagram, adding a black screen with the words “Please send your prayers.” to her story, as well as a since-deleted TikTok post showing an apparently conscious Travis holding his phone, accompanied by the caption, “Please say a prayer”.

Barker's bandmates and musical collaborators are yet to comment on his condition.

