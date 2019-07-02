Blast into sonic space with the Jupiter III J3DX mini analogue synth

Chamber Of Sounds’ Jupiter III handheld analogue synth is now 10 years old, and to celebrate, the company has released an enhanced limited edition version in the form of the Jupiter III J3DX.

This features pushbuttons rather than the toggle switches that were used previously, and has a trigger button on the side that you can use to play notes. You can also trigger it from an external audio source, play it like a Theremin using the onboard photo sensor, or play it like a drum with the optional Mini-Trigger.

Unlike on previous versions, you can lock the trigger to create continuous sounds, and you get LFO, Decay, Modulation, Pitch and Sweep controls.

Suffice to say, the J3DX probably won’t end up being your go-to, workhorse synth, but it could be a fine companion when you’re heading out on sonic explorations. It’s handbuilt in the USA and comes in a powder-coated, orange sparkle aluminium case that’s said to be built to last.

You can buy the Jupiter III J3DX now on the Chamber Of Sounds website. It costs $275, with the Mini-Trigger being offered for $25.