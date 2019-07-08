Black Rooster’s VLA-FET plugin models one of the most famous levelling amps in history

Black Rooster has delved into the hardware history books to create VLA-FET, a new plugin that’s based on one of the most famous levelling amplifiers in studio folklore.

A dynamics processor that’s designed to give you complete control without being complex – we’re promised super-fast attack and release times - this enables you to shape your drum, bass, vocal and other parts as required.

All the key elements of the original analogue hardware have been modelled, and a few modern features implemented, too.

VLA-FET is available now from the Black Rooster Audio website priced at $69 (regular price is $99). It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.