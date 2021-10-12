More

Black Rooster Audio goes into psychedelic space with its RO-SPR spring reverb plugin

Choose from six spring types and tweak to taste

We might be well into autumn (in the northern hemisphere, at least), but Black Rooster Audio is full of the joys of spring reverb.

RO-SPR, the company’s new plugin, promises to add both character and psychedelic flair, giving you a choice of six spring types to work with.

Each of these is modelled on a hardware device and will give you a different kind of sound, which you can fine-tune by adjusting the length and decay. You can choose from mono, stereo and M2S modes, and there’s a 3-band EQ.

RO-SPR is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. The regular price is £118, but it’s currently available at a 50% discount. 

Find out more and download a 14-day demo on the Black Rooster Audio website.

