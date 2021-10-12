Black Rooster Audio goes into psychedelic space with its RO-SPR spring reverb plugin

We might be well into autumn (in the northern hemisphere, at least), but Black Rooster Audio is full of the joys of spring reverb.

RO-SPR, the company’s new plugin , promises to add both character and psychedelic flair, giving you a choice of six spring types to work with.

Each of these is modelled on a hardware device and will give you a different kind of sound, which you can fine-tune by adjusting the length and decay. You can choose from mono, stereo and M2S modes, and there’s a 3-band EQ.

RO-SPR is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. The regular price is £118, but it’s currently available at a 50% discount.