See Peter Buck and Kim Thayil join the Black Crowes onstage to cover REM and The Velvet Underground

You know you're a big deal when you can call on not one but two guitar heroes of alternative rock to guest with you. Not only did the Black Crowes have Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr flying with their flock on tour for a while, but they also called in REM's Peter Buck and Soundgarden's Kim Thayil for their encore in Woodinville, Washington on 19 July.

The all-star line-up first played played REM's The One I Love with Buck – a song that is always a joy to hear – before calling in Kim Thayil for a cover of The Velvet Underground's Rock & Roll. The latter a band that Crowes frontman Chris Robinson noted all their respected bands grew up as fans of.

These covers follow the release of the Black Crowes 1972 EP of renditions earlier this year in homage to their influences including David Bowie, The Rolling Stones and T.Rex.