See Charlie Starr fitting right in as guitarist in the Black Crowes

As much as we love seeing Charlie Starr in his natural home heading Blackberry Smoke, it's undeniable he makes for a great Crowe here. His playing as guest guitarist fits right in alongside the Robinson brothers, bassist Sven Pipien, keyboardist Joel Robinow and drummer Brian Griffin here in this footage from the band's 4 May show at LA's Whiskey A Go Go.

The show was celebrating the release of new covers EP 1972 – and Starr shines especially bright on their version of David Bowie's Moonage Daydream and his soaring playing with a Les Paul Goldtop is a highlight of the band's take on The Faces' You Wear It Well. We certainly won't be complaining if they make this a permanent arrangement.