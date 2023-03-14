Bizzarap sat at his desk staring at FL Studio when he performed Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 with Shakira on Jimmy Fallon

It’s no secret that a lot of computer musicians are more comfortable sitting at their studio desks than they are on stage, so we can understand why Argentine producer Bizarrap seemingly decided to bring his with him when he performed Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 with Shakira on Jimmy Fallon at the weekend.

Since its release in January, the song has become a sensation, breaking viewing and streaming records left right and centre. Much of the focus has been on its subject matter: despite its prosaic title, Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 is actually a diss track aimed at Shakira’s ex-partner, footballer Gerard Pique.

Naturally, we’re more interested in the gear that was used to make it, though, and if you check out Bizarrap’s monitor during the Fallon performance you can see that he’s got FL Studio loaded up.

He doesn’t operate completely in the box, though - there are plenty of synths on stage, too, including a Moog Subsequent 37, a Subsequent 37 CV - gotta have both, obviously - a Korg Minilogue and a Sequential Prophet-6.

There is a bit of a context to Bizarrap’s decision to use a desk, of course - he’s shown sitting at one in his original video with Shakira (just the 422 million views for that one so far) so the Fallon performance was seemingly a nod to that.