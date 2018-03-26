Bivalvia Synthesis is the wooden music box you always wanted

Bivalvia Synthesis is the latest design from Swedish designer Love Hultén. Based on the Axoloti open source hardware synth that was created by Johannes Taelman, this toy-like handmade instrument has a wooden case and a clamshell design.

Flip the lid and you’ll find six dial/fader controllers and 15 Cheery MX keys. These enable you to play 12 MIDI notes in a chromatic scale, and there are also buttons for octave up/down and patch shifting. There’s a stereo output and also a 15W speaker.

You can create sounds and effects using the Axoloti Patcher software, and patches can be transferred via USB to a built-in SD card.

Find out more about Bivalvia on the Love Hultén website.