Bitwig Studio 3.1 promises a tuned-up selection of pitch features

While Bitwig Studio 3 focused on The Grid, the DAW’s new modular sound design environment, version 3.1 is stuffed with expanded pitch features.

To begin with, there’s a new Note FX device, Micro-pitch, which can be used to retune note streams in a variety of ways. Pitch 12, meanwhile, is a new modulator that provides a modulation signal when a note is pressed. There’s now a Transpose module in The Grid, and the window footer in Bitwig Studio now shows frequency and pitch.

There are editing and workflow improvements, too, and a variety of feature additions across the board.