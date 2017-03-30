Bitwig Studio 2.1 has been confirmed and you can already sign up to beta test it

Never shy of an update, Bitwig has let it be known that Bitwig Studio 2.1 is on the way.

Announced little more than a month after Bitwig Studio 2.0, and in time to mark the DAW’s third anniversary (has it really been that long already?), this adds a new device in the shape of Amp, a - you guessed it - amplifier simulation. MIDI Clock Slave functionality means that you can now sync Bitwig Studio to external software and hardware clocks, and there are two new note effect devices in the shape of MIDI Channel Filter and MIDI Channel Mapper.

There’s also a new sound package, Irrupt Eurorack, that includes more than 280 loops and samples.

The beta testing program of Bitwig Studio 2.1 has begun, and if you own version 2 you can sign up to be part of it on the Bitwig website. The full release is scheduled for the end of April.