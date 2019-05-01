Bitty is the loud little drum machine with an ever-expanding sound library

We’ve seen small, pocket-sized drum machines and synths before - we’re looking at you, Teenage Engineering - but the more you learn about Bitty, a new device by Curious Sound Objects that’s currently being Kickstarted, the more you start to think that there’s room for another one.

“Small, loud, expandable!” is the tagline, and Bitty certainly delivers on all of these fronts. Its unconventional design gives your four buttons, a speaker - one that’s usually used in car door panels to ensure that Bitty can really be heard - and two mouse-ear rubberised knobs.

You can start by simply playing rhythms manually (and melodies, in fact) but there are also patterns that can be triggered. You can select these using the left-hand knob, while the right-hand knob adjusts pitch, makes note selections and controls the arp. Output is 12-bit to ensure early MPC-style crunch.

What’s great about Bitty is that its sounds are easily switchable via software. There are no in-app purchases here - you get all of the sample content and sound packs right away. Examples include Theremin Bitty, Techno Bitty, Basement Bitty, Trap Bitty, Lofi Bitty and Beach Bitty, and more packs are on the way.

The behaviour of the knobs changes depending on which sound pack you have loaded, but not so much that you’ll get confused. Oh, and because Bitty is based on the Arduino platform, you can edit the code or write your own. Any software already written for the platform is also compatible.

Powered by AAA battery or USB, Bitty can be yours for a $78 pledge, with a shipping date of February 2020. Find out more on the Bitty Kickstarter page.