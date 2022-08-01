Billy Corgan and Porno For Pyros perform Led Zeppelin's When The Levee Breaks at Lollapalooza in Chicago

The Smashing Pumpkins man played an ES-335 to cover the classic in his home city

(Image credit: YouTube)

Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan and Jane's Addiction / Porno For Pyros frontman Perry Farrell now have form for performing together. They've already played Jane's Says to celebrate a tour together earlier this year, but for this year's Lollapalooza in Chicago on 31 July Corgan joined Porno For Pyros to honour their shared love of Led Zeppelin.

Zeppelin only played When The Levee Breaks a few times live, and Billy Corgan rarely plays a Gibson ES-335 onstage these days (and in the Yamaha and Reverend signature endorsee's own words he'll play Gibson but he won't work with them) so it's all going on here… 

And if you missed their earlier collaboration on Jane's Addiction Jane Says on the Stern Show – here it is in full. 

And while we're on the subject, here's Corgan playing a 335 at the Glastonbury Festival in 1997. 

Hear the only known soundboard recordings of Led Zeppelin's When The Levee Breaks and The Wanton Song

