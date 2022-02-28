Hear the only known soundboard recordings of Led Zeppelin's When The Levee Breaks and The Wanton Song

Two Led Zeppelin's classics that were rarely heard live are captured here from soundboard recordings at the band's 18 January, 1975 concert in Bloomington, Minnesota.

This remastered recording of Led Zeppelin IV closer When The Levee Breaks showcases the late John Bonham's kick drum in its glory and this clear recording is a real bootleg treat that deserves a proper official release.

It's reportedly one of only a few times Led Zeppelin played the song live – and all were in 1975 – with the final airing of the song taking place in Chicago the following night. The powerful drums sound of recorded version proving notoriously difficult to recreate onstage.

The Wanton Song performance from the same show is only 60% from the soundboard with the rest from audience recording. But it proves what a driving and powerful performance the Physical Graffiti track could be live, with John Paul Jones turning in an especially impressive bass performance here.

You can hear the full remastered soundboard recording of the show below.

The full setlist for the Bloomington show:

Rock And Roll

Sick Again

Over the Hills And Far Away

When the Levee Breaks

The Song Remains The Same

Rain Song, Kashmir

The Wanton Song

No Quarter

Trampled Underfoot

Moby Dick

In My Time of Dying

Stairway To Heaven

Whole Lotta Love

Black Dog

For more Led Zeppelin live performances, check out YouTube channel Led Zeppelin Rarities.