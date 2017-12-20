Billie Joe Armstrong is selling off a load of Green Day guitar gear

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is a keen gear collector - he even owns his own guitar store, the Oakland-based Broken Guitars - but he’s come to realise that he may have amassed too much. Cue an epic gear sale over at Reverb.

Most notable among the items for sale are three Les Paul Juniors from 1960, 1955 and 1959, while other highlights including a 1970s Martin D-41, as used on 21 Guns, and a refinished 1960s Les Paul Special used during Green Day’s 2004 American Idiot tour.

Also worthy of attention is the Victoria tweed amp, dubbed ‘Little Vicky’, which provided the intro tone to American Idiot’s title track.

Other items of gear up for grabs include two Silvertone amps used on Uno... Dos... Tré!; Burns Brian May and Gretsch Brian Setzer Hot Rod guitars, both used during the American Idiot tour; a red Gretsch Anniversary model used on Foxboro Hot Tubs recordings; plus a Trident Console used on Uno... Dos... Tré! and Revolution Radio, along with a host of pro audio gear from JingleTown Recording studios.

Although Billie Joe maintains he “hopes the gear from the Green Day Reverb shop goes to someone that plays it”, we can’t imagine specimens like this will go cheap.

The sale goes live on Wednesday 20 December - hop over to Reverb for more info.