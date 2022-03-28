Billie Eilish and Finneas win Best Original Song Oscar for No Time To Die, as Hans Zimmer accepts Best Original Score award in a bathrobe

Not that it’s what anyone is talking about , but Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas have scooped the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 2022 Academy Awards. They took the prize for their theme to No Time To Die, the 25th James Bond movie, which was released in 2021.

Accepting the award, Eilish described the moment as “like a dream,” and thanked her “007 family,” which included composer Hans Zimmer and guitarist Johnny Marr, both of whom contributed to the song.

Earlier, Eilish and Finneas had performed No Time To Die at the Oscars ceremony, complete with orchestral backing.

Discussing the song with BBC Breakfast before the film was released, Eilish revealed that, initially, the creative process didn’t run as smoothly as they’d hoped

“We had an intense amount of writer’s block as soon as we were called to action,” she recalled. “It was a miserable day in the studio. But that’s because of the studio, to be honest with you. We don’t work well in studios. It doesn’t do the same thing.”

In the end, the breakthrough came on a tour bus in Texas: “Finneas came up with this chord progression, and we were just immediately like, ‘Oh!’,” Eilish explained.

In the Best Original Score category, meanwhile, Hans Zimmer took the Oscar for his work on Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Zimmer didn’t attend the ceremony as he’s currently on tour in Europe, but was pictured on Twitter wearing a bathrobe and clasping a fake statuette. It seems that his daughter woke him at 2am to tell him of his success, dragging him down to the hotel bar to celebrate.