Big kids can now order the Blipblox ‘toy’ synth

First shown at NAMM 2018, Playtime Engineering’s Blipblox - a synthesizer designed for kids as young as three - is now the subject of a crowdfunding campaign.

Billed as both a toy and a fully-functioning synth, this sports colourful knobs and buttons and is designed to encourage sonic exploration. Its plastic case is designed to be durable, and it can be powered by batteries or AC adapter.

Once the kids are in bed, you can take your turn on the Blipblox; it offers eight oscillator modulation schemes, a low-pass filter, two LFOs and two envelope generators, a 3-in/3-out modulation matrix and an integrated drum machine. You can plug in a MIDI keyboard or sequencer, and there’s a 1/4-inch audio output jack.

The Blipblox has already reached its funding target on Indiegogo, but you can still secure the Early Bird Edition for $139. Delivery is scheduled for October 2018.