Biffy Clyro’s Hayden MoFo 30 amp is up for sale and you could buy it

Biffy Clyro main man Simon Neil’s Hayden MoFo 30 guitar amp head is going under the hammer - and it could be yours.

In the amp’s eBay listing, Simon says, “This amp has accompanied me all across the globe from big gigs to sweatfests. It is a sweet bit of gear.”

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

According to the auction description, the amp is in full working order, despite its worldwide gig abuse - you’ll note the Biffy Clyro sticker on the rear of the amp to boot.

The head is being sold by Dan Wild-Beesley, guitarist for cult UK math-rockers Cleft, who is raising money for Yes to Life cancer treatment.

Head over to eBay to bid - the auction closes on 12 March.