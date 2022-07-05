The best new free music-making software: awesome freeware synths, drum machines and effects for July 2022

We spotlight a lot of top-notch software here on MusicRadar, covering everything from next-gen dynamics processors to AI-powered rhythm generators. That's all well and good for music-makers who have disposable cash in their pockets, but what of the humble producer working on a budget?

Not all of us are fortunate enough to have the requisite moolah remaining at the end of the month to spend on exploring the latest advancements in digital music-making. With that in mind, we try to keep a constant eye out for new and exciting free music software and free plugins, which we stay on top of in our daily news coverage, and round up on a monthly basis in articles just like these.

This month's collection is our biggest yet, with over ten bits of free music software to get stuck into, including a marvellous monosynth from BLEASS, a lo-fi-ready tape piano from Spitfire, and a killer update to Valhalla's excellent Supermassive reverb.

BLEASS Monolit

Formats: AU/VST3/AAS | Platforms: Mac/OSX/iOS | Download (opens in new tab)

Monolit is a monophonic synth with a clean, uncluttered interface that's available as a plugin to use in your DAW, or a standalone app to run on iOS. The synth is equipped with two oscillators that output continuously variable waveforms, FM capabilities, a multimode filter with slope and drive controls, built-in arpeggiator and surprisingly versatile LFO.

The synth's also capable of unison with up to 7 voices for producing those big, fat analogue-inspired sounds, and there's a dice tool for parameter randomization, helping you inject some indeterminism into your sound design.

Spitfire Audio LABS Tape Piano

Formats: VST2/VST3/AAX/AU| Platforms: Mac/OSX | Download (opens in new tab)

Another month, another free delivery from the unbelievably generous folks at Spitfire Audio. This time around, they've put something together that's likely to appeal to producers working within the ever-growing lo-fi hip-hop community: the Tape Piano. A modern upright piano processed with vintage tape machines, it's got a warm, warbly and welcoming tone that's laced with nostalgia. Download on sight.

Audiolatry Amurg Lite

Formats: VST2/VST3/AU | Platforms: Mac/PC | Download (opens in new tab)

Amurg Lite is a stripped-down version of Audiolatry's Amurg, a virtual instrument aimed at producers crafting dreamy, lo-fi ambient music. Though Amurg only has 33 presets, compared to its big brother's 132, it's still worth a look, and is capable of laying down some pleasantly floaty sounds that can be manipulated using the onboard reverb, filter, and envelopes.

Rob Papen RP-PN

Formats: VST2/VST3/AU/AAX | Platforms: Mac/PC | Download (opens in new tab)

Released to celebrate Papen’s 25th anniversary as a plugin maven, this creative panning effect not only enables you to record panning movements, but there’s also a tempo-based ‘spring back’ feature that will send the control ‘sphere’ back to the centre, left or right.

It's also equipped with a Doppler FX option and - for producers like us - a so-called Lazy Mode for automated panning movements and more experimental panning effects. Thanks for thinking of us with that one, Rob.

Fabric 70 Explorer

(Image credit: Fabric 70)

Formats: VST2/VST3/AU | Platforms: Mac/PC | Download (opens in new tab)

Explorer is a 4-oscillator synth plugin that looks to give you plenty of sound-shaping options. Oscillators 1 to 3 can each access sine, triangle, sawtooth and square waveforms, while oscillator 4 is reserved for noise.

There’s also a waveshaper, a filter section with multiple types, extensive modulation facilities (including three LFOs) and three envelopes. You don’t get any effects, but Explorer looks like it could take you to some interesting sonic places.

Full Bucket Music the blooo

(Image credit: Full Bucket Music )

Formats: CLAP/VST2/VST3/AU | Platforms: Mac/PC | Download (opens in new tab)

This free synth's admittedly been around for a little while already, but Full Bucket have just re-released it in the new CLAP format (opens in new tab), recently announced by Bitwig and u-he. That's more than enough reason to highlight this highly capable instrument, which delivers 64-voice polyphony, two oscillators that can produce four waveforms and handle ring mod and soft/hard sync, two multimode filters, three envelopes, and three LFOs.

SampleScience Stylo Synthesis

(Image credit: SampleScience)

Formats: AU/VST3/VST3/NKI | Platforms: Mac/PC | Download (opens in new tab)

Stylo Synthesis is a virtual instrument from SampleScience that recreates the idiosyncratic sound of the Stylophone, a pocket-sized stylus-operated synthesizer manufactured by Dubreq. According to the developers, “most Stylophone plugins and libraries use very short samples that don’t reflect the unstable nature of this instrument," but this one does, capturing those "magic imperfections" that make the sound of the Stylophone so memorable.

Valhalla Supermassive

(Image credit: Valhalla DSP)

Formats: VST2/VST3/AU | Platforms: Mac/PC | Download (opens in new tab)

Okay, okay - we know, Valhalla's mind-bendingly good Supermassive reverb has already been out for two years now. BUT, there's a good reason we're including it in this month's constellation of free plugins. Valhalla are celebrating their 2-year anniversary by updating Supermassive, and the 2.0.0 version includes two all-new reverb modes, Aquarius and Pisces.

According to Valhalla, these two modes operate using "modified feedback delay networks" that can be used for "standard delays, delays with reverb mixed in, reverb with a strong pre-delay, or weird and wild echo sounds." Anything from Valhalla is worth downloading - if you haven't checked out their other creations (opens in new tab), we'd highly recommend it.

Witech Bass Matrix

(Image credit: Witech)

Formats: VST3/Standalone | Platforms: Windows | Download (opens in new tab)

Do you dream of producing squelchy 303-esque bass patterns without dropping stacks on an expensive software emulator? Witech have the plugin for you. The BassMatrix is a free synth plugin that reproduces the sound of the legendary Roland TB-303. Now you can make acid house without getting burned by the price. Mac users, watch out - this one's Windows only.

2MGT Auralis

(Image credit: 2MGT)

Formats: Standalone | Platforms: Windows | Download (opens in new tab)

This one's a bit of an oddball. Auralis is described as an "experimental ambient tool," and as far as we can discern, it's a synthesizer and sequencer equipped with modulation and effects capabilities that make it a suitable choice for those producing ambient, New Age and experimental music. Currently, it's Windows-only, and it's not available as a plugin, so you'll have to export your creations as audio files to drop into your DAW.

Caelum Audio Dustbin

Formats: AU/AUv3/VST3/AAX | Platforms: Mac/PC/iOS | Download (opens in new tab)

July 1st was International Joke Day, an occasion that developers Caelum Audio celebrated by putting out a particularly peculiar free plugin. Dustbin is a convolution-based effects plugin that operates using an impulse response recorded in - you guessed it - a trashcan. Dubbed the Dustbin Electroacoustic Transducer, it allows you to achieve the kind of sound that you might get from reamping your music inside of what us Brits call a wheelie bin.

Though it's clearly intended as a bit of a wind-up, the plugin actually produces some fairly interesting lo-fi effects that could be useful for a variety of applications. Dustbin's only free for another 10 days, so download it now and decide for yourself whether it belongs in the trash.