2018 has flown by at a rate that clearly goes against the laws of physics and now we’re into the final stretch, that part of the year where we pause and reflect on what has come to pass.

And what better way to take stock on the past 12 months than with a jolly good ol' reader poll, where everyone gets to decide on who and what they think has been the standout performer.

As ever, it has been a good one for new music technology gear, especially if you’re into big flagship polysynths, with the likes of Waldorf, Sequential and Moog all pulling the trigger on some huge releases this year.

It’s not all about the big name players though, as at the cheaper end of the market, IK Multimedia dipped its toe into the hardware synth arena with the Uno Synth.

It’s also been another big year for drum machines, percussion synths, MIDI controllers, DJ gear, audio interfaces and studio equipment, with plenty of new products for you to choose from.

We're also including categories featuring the best artists, DJs and producers that have made their mark on 2018 with huge releases and floor-filling performances.

Click through the gallery for all the categories in the best in music tech 2018 reader polls and get voting.