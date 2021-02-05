Bergantino Audio Systems introduces NXV Series bass cabs

Following its acclaimed Forté D amp and NXT cabs, US ace of bass Bergantino has revealed a new cabinet series with the NXV; balancing classic looks with innovative design.

The NEO X-Treme Vintage line offers lightweight cabs for home, rehearsal and stage backline and integrate Bergantino's Neo Xtreme Technology drivers.

(Image credit: Bergantino Audio Systems)

The NXV Series features a vintage flavour from this technology to match the looks. This vintage means that no tweeter was required for the design because the NXV's driver’s HF response extends high enough already for a classic bass tone.

The build for the new series is Italian Poplar plywood and Baltic Birch with durable Bronco Tolex covering and silver grill cloth. The corners are chromed metal.

(Image credit: Bergantino Audio Systems)

The NXV series is available in four configurations: the NXV-112 1x12” (£799), NXV-210 2x10” (£999), NXV-212 2x12" (£1,299) and NXV-410 4x10” (£1,599).

For more info visit bergantino.com