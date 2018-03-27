Behringer’s mindblowing new factory is actually a city

Behringer product teases - particularly synth emulations - are coming thick and fast at the moment, which might make you wonder how on earth the company plans on designing and building all of these instruments.

The answer appears to be MusicTribe City in China, a state-of-the-art facility that contains not only a factory, but also accommodation and recreational facilities for 3,000 ‘Tribers’.

The City has taken three years to put together, and promises waste water recycling and green energy facilities. It required $100m of investment, and the ‘smart’ factory floor covers three million square feet. The site also contains a supermarket, bakery, laundry service and hospital.

With that kind of facility behind it, maybe Behringer’s plan to create 20 new instruments doesn’t seem so fanciful after all...