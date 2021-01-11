Behringer’s BCR-2000 MIDI controller is coming back as the BCR32, and this time it’s a sequencer, too

Released 15 years ago - now that makes us feel old - Behringer’s BCR2000 was a very successful, rotary-stuffed MIDI controller that people found all kinds of uses for. Now it’s set to get a sequel in the form of the BCR32, and this time it’s a sequencer, too.

There’s actually a bit of history here, because the sequencer in question - ZAQ Audio’s Zaquencer - has its roots as a mod for the original BCR2000. Behringer plans to include it as standard in the BCR32, so not only will you be able to use the 32 rotaries for MIDI control, but you’ll also have access to a 32-step, 4-track sequencer.

Behringer has posted preliminary specs on its Facebook page, and you can check them out below. The price is set to be $149, but there’s no news yet on a release date.

Behringer BCR32 specs