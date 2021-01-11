Behringer’s BCR-2000 MIDI controller is coming back as the BCR32, and this time it’s a sequencer, too

Released 15 years ago - now that makes us feel old - Behringer’s BCR2000 was a very successful, rotary-stuffed MIDI controller that people found all kinds of uses for. Now it’s set to get a sequel in the form of the BCR32, and this time it’s a sequencer, too.
There’s actually a bit of history here, because the sequencer in question - ZAQ Audio’s Zaquencer - has its roots as a mod for the original BCR2000. Behringer plans to include it as standard in the BCR32, so not only will you be able to use the 32 rotaries for MIDI control, but you’ll also have access to a 32-step, 4-track sequencer.
Behringer has posted preliminary specs on its Facebook page, and you can check them out below. The price is set to be $149, but there’s no news yet on a release date.
Behringer BCR32 specs
- Universal USB/MIDI controller for triggering audio clips, MIDI events or any MIDI equipment
- Highly-acclaimed Zaquencer from ZAQ Audio for unmatched sequencer performance
- Compatible with popular DAWs or other music production software
- 32 multi-purpose encoders for custom assignment of parameters
- 4 virtual groups and 8 dual-mode encoders with push function
- 20 programmable buttons, assignable as note on/off, control and program change, MMC and system exclusive data
- All panel elements are freely assignable, manually or via user-friendly learn mode
- 32-step, 4-track Zaquencer featuring mono/polyphonic drum and note tracks
- Storage of all global parameters and up to 192 patterns, each consisting of 4 tracks
- 2 independent MIDI controls per track (program change, aftertouch, pitch bend, CCs)
- 4 CV/Gate and Sync connectors for controlling synthesizers, drum machines and other equipment
- 2 assignable footswitch connectors for hands free control
- Multi-function OLED display for easy control of all parameters
- High visibility multi-color LED feedback to show status of all controls
- 1 MIDI input and 2 MIDI output connectors to serve as additional USB to MIDI interface
- MIDI input with merge function for cascading several control units
- USB powered compact design for ultimate portability
- Compatible with Apple iPad* via USB Camera Adapter (not included)
- Class-compliant MIDI/USB protocol for "plug and play" operation
- 3-year extended warranty upon registration