Behringer's new Studio XL audio interface promises to be an all-in-one communication centre for your studio

Behringer has turned its attention away from dropping synth remakes for a moment to introduce the new Studio XL, 192 kHz, 2x4 USB audio interface.

The XL takes much of its cues from Mackie's Big Knob Studio+ interface and as such gives you control over motor mixes and also includes studio talkback.

The big USP for the Studio XL is the addition of VCA control which promises perfect stereo and phase coherence and precise level adjustment.

Flexibility is also high up on the list, with a greater number of monitor outputs you can now hook up to three extra pairs, as well as outputs for the studio and two-track recorder.

The unit also benefits from six inputs as well as two headphone outputs and as an added bonus, you can use the onboard talkback mic, or plug in your own.

The Studio XL looks like to will be retailing around the $249 mark, but as yet there's no word on a release date. You'll find more info on the Behringer website.

Behringer Studio XL features

Premium, ultra-low noise and high headroom studio control and communication center

All-in-one master volume controller, source selector, monitor switcher and talkback box

2 state-of-the-art, Midas mic preamplifiers with +48 V phantom power

Audiophile 192 kHz 2x4 USB audio interface, perfect for computer-based studios

True VCA control for extremely precise level control and stereo tracking

6 inputs with level controls plus additional aux mix input and USB monitoring from your DAW

3 independent and adjustable monitor outputs to connect up to 3 sets of studio monitors

Versatile talkback options with built-in and external microphone input with footswitch and level control

Convenient mono, mute and dim functions right at your fingertips

2 powerful headphone amplifiers with separate volume controls and source select switches

Zero-latency direct monitoring with controlled blending between direct inputs and cue mix sources

Quick-access aux input to connect your smartphone and music player for reference tracks

High-precision dual LED meters for perfect level overview