Behringer RD-8 vs Roland TR-8S: blind listening test results revealed

Presumably, you're here because you've taken out blind listening test which pitches two 808 emulations - Behringer's RD-8 and Roland's TR-8S - against each other. So, without further ado, let's tell you which is which.

Comparison 1 - First example TR-8S, second example RD-8

Comparison 2 - First example RD-8, second example TR-8S

Comparison 3 - Kicks and toms all at lowest tuning - TR-8S first, RD-8 second

Comparison 4 - Kicks and toms at highest tuning, snares ‘snappiest’ setting – RD-8 first, TR-8S second

Sexual Healing - A is TR-8S, B is RD-8