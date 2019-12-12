Behringer channels Stranger Things as it announces the Eurorack Go case and teases Moog-style modules

Behringer’s glut of new products continues (in fact, we’re calling it: it’s the Behringlut). The company’s latest announcement focuses on Eurorack Go, a new modular synth case. However, this being Behringer, there’s a tease for a little something else, too.

Eurorack Go provides two rows for your modular gear, each offering 140hb of space. It also includes a power supply, stand and carrying handle, so could be a very convenient solution if you’re just starting out on your Eurorack journey.

In the unboxing video above, you can see the case being filled with two Behringer Model Ds and a Neutron (both of these synths are Eurorack-friendly, of course). However, there are also a couple of more intriguing inclusions: some Moog Modular-style modules that Behringer has coming up.

A range of modules along these lines has been rumoured for a while, but this is the first time we’ve had a glimpse of anything - specifically, a low-pass filter, mixer and envelope generator - in the flesh.

Check out the video above for more, and to hear the completed modular setup being used to recreate the theme from Stranger Things. There’s no news yet on prices or release dates.