Behringer announces HA Series of guitar practice amps

GEAR 2021: The guitar practice amp market is a pretty competitive place – and any brand entering it needs a strong proposition. Behringer is likely to have price on it side with its new trio of HS Series GEAR 2021 (prices are still TBC but the company has form for affordability) and it also has a feature it's calling the Virtual Tube Circuit technology.

The upsides of tube amps in affordable form? Sounds like a familiar aim: "Designed to reproduce the saturation and compression of those larger-than-life classic tube rigs," says Behringer, "delivering truly tube-like tone, touch and feel from this meticulously crafted solid state amplifier."

NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

The launch trio of HA-10G-, HA-20R and HA-40R models in the HA Series models offer two independent channels and a three-band EQ.

The 10-, 20- and 40-watt models feature a 6″, 8″ or 10″ Bugera speaker respectively with the larger two models also featuring onboard reverb.

