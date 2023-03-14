Beetronics unleashes a different approach to a chorus pedal with the Seabee Harmochorus

Chorus pedals aren't just having their moment in the sun again, they're back for good. And Beetronics are celebrating it their own leftfield way with the Seabee.

There's a lot of tones to explore here on this analog bucket brigade multi-chorus pedal with digital features; pitch shifting 'Harmochorus' (a new phrase to describe its pitch shifting modulation) with three Chorus modes and three dedicated to this new Harmochorus idea.

The Seabee digitally controls the chorus delay time and offers 16 onboard presets, full MIDI control, expression input, external tap tempo, two stereo out options and four input level options to cater for guitar, bass, active pickups and synths.

This kind of fresh take on chorus (and the awesome artwork) ain't cheap at £409 / €459 / $349 – yep, the UK and Mainland Europe are getting, ahem, stung here.

