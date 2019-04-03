Bedell debuts Brazilian Rosewood Collection acoustic guitars

Oregon luthier Bedell Guitars has announced the Brazillian Rosewood Collection, composed of four limited-edition acoustic guitars , individually released each quarter throughout 2019.

Just eight of each model will be produced and, as you might have guessed, each features Brazilian rosewood as part of the build.

Each guitar is available exclusively from Bedell dealers across the USA, which you can find on the company’s website - here’s the skinny on each model:

Bedell Overture Dreadnought

European Spruce/Milagro Brazilian Rosewood

$9,990

Released January 1, 2019

PRESS RELEASE: The Milagro tree, a “miraculous” Brazilian rosewood tree that grew on an undulating hillside in Espirito Santo, developed a spider-webbing pattern as its nascent roots went in search of a limited water supply. The result: it resonates like glass with unmatched sustain and projection.

European spruce is unique in its clarity and power. The Bedell Overture sounds like it is performing in a century old European stone cathedral with its rich overtones and enduring sustain.

Bedell Forte Dreadnought

Adirondack Spruce/Puerta d’ Iglesia Brazilian Rosewood

$7,990

Released April 1, 2019

PRESS RELEASE: Striking with its prominent sapwood, European cathedrals often selected Brazilian rosewood for their magnificent entryway doors, hence, Puerta d’Iglesia.

Paired with the power of stout Adirondack spruce, each hand selected tonewood set has been chosen for its stunning beauty and tonal brilliance. The appropriate designation for the Bedell Forte is “elegance”.

Bedell Serenade Orchestra

Sitka Spruce/Unique Brazilian Rosewood

$8,990

Released July 1, 2019

PRESS RELEASE: Searching through our collection, we have selected eight of the most highly figured and exquisite looking sets of Brazilian for this very special offering of orchestra instruments.

Designed for individual note richness and clarity, Sitka spruce is the ideal choice to achieve fingerstyle brilliance. The Bedell Serenade articulates the music of each string in melodic wonder.

Bedell Cadenza Parlor

Ocean Sinker Redwood/Esperanza Brazilian Rosewood

$6,990

Released October 1, 2019

PRESS RELEASE: Discarded into a bog on a NE Brazilian ranch, the Esperanza tree absorbed mineral deposits, making it more dense and brilliant as a tonewood. 7,000 miles away, an ancient redwood tree was washed into the Pacific Ocean and over the years drifted its way to Manzanita Beach in Tillamook County, Oregon. The result: the Bedell Cadenza is a warm and sweet sounding parlor that sings like an angel.