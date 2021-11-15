More

"Maybe we should learn a few songs first" – watch the stunning first clip from The Beatles: Get Back documentary

Previously unseen footage shows the band running through I've Got A Feeling live

With Paul McCartney's candid book just released, it feels like a great time to be a Beatles fan - especially with Peter Jackson's Get Back documentary just around the corner. With the first clip available above.

Not only is the restored film quality quite spectacular, its made from never-before-seen footage. And the live clip McCartney guiding the band through an early live run of McCartney/Lennon Let It Be album cut I've Got A Feeling feels like we're spying on the Fab Four.

McCartney himself recently told The Sunday Times about how seeing the three-part film changed his perception of the Beatles' split.

“I’ll tell you what is really fabulous about it, it shows the four of us having a ball,” said McCartney. “It was so reaffirming for me. That was one of the important things about The Beatles, we could make each other laugh.

“John and I are in this footage doing Two Of Us", he added, "and for some reason, we’ve decided to do it like ventriloquists. It’s hilarious. It just proves to me that my main memory of the Beatles was the joy and the skill.”

The Beatles: Get Back will be released on Disney+ on 25 November. 

