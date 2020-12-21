See a sneak peek of new film The Beatles: Get Back

Lord Of The Rings director Peter Jackson is half way through the editing process for his eagerly awaited film The Beatles – Get Back, but instead of making us wait until next year for the official trailer, he's offered us an advanced montage preview that you can check out above.

Jackson is talking from the editing room (look out for an astonishing array of replica Beatles instruments in there) and explains that the film was due to be finished by now but COVID caused delays to the schedule. Jackson and his team have been working with a whopping 56 hours of previously unseen Beatles footage and the montage is taken from that.

Jackson says his aim was to capture the 'spirit' of the film in the montage and the footage, soundtracked by Get Back, looks like catnip for Beatles fans – candid footage of the band having fun in the studio while tracking the Let It Be sessions. The jovial atmosphere in the band in sharp contrast to what we've seen from this era before in the 1970 film Let It Be.

The Beatles: Get Back will open in cinemas in August 2021.

