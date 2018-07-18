BBE Stomp Board is a self-contained suite of software guitar pedals

BBE has put eight of the plugins from its Stomp Ware range into the new Stomp Board plugin, a self-contained guitar effects solution. This also comes with its own preamp section.

The pedals can be dragged and dropped and chained in any order you like. They include the Free Fuzz, Green Screamer vintage overdrive, Mind Bender vibrato/chorus, Opto Stomp optical compressor, Sonic Stomp sonic maximizer, Soul Vibe rotary speaker, Tremor Tremolo/Auto-Pan and Two Timer Delay. You also get four amp models, a tilt-style Tone control, a gate and a spring reverb.

BBE Stomp Board is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats via the Plugivery network of dealers. It has a list price of $129.