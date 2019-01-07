Bastl Instruments and Casper Electronics Dark Matter module is now available

The Casper Electronics and Bastl Instruments collaboration has born new fruit in the form of the Dark Matter feedback observatory Eurorack module, which is now available to buy.

We first saw the Dark Matter prototype demoed at last year’s Superbooth by the very capable hands of Mr Casper Electronics himself, Peter Edwards.

Inspired by Peter’s own work with no-input mixing and feedback, Dark Matter focuses on five main areas to shape and mangle sounds; dynamics, tone, feedback, drive and crossfade. All of which are dripping in CV control.

Drive

Input VCA with gain and soft clipping

Hyper drive switch for extra punch

Tone

2-band equaliser

Voltage controlled bass and treble boost/overdrive

Dynamics

Envelopes generated by INPUT signal

Outputs 0-5V. Normalised to FBK CV and X-FADE CV inputs

Low and High decay time switch

Input pre or post DRIVE switch

Envelope monitor LED

Feedback

Voltage controlled feedback

High frequency “warning” LED

External feedback loop section

FBK OUT and FBK IN jacks

Output phase switch

FBK VCA in/out switch

Crossfader

Voltage controlled crossfade between input and feedback

Input pre/post drive crossfade switch

Dynamics envelope normalized to mix CV input