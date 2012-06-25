Peavey Tour Series TKO bass combo available in UK

Image 1 of 2 Peavey Tour Series TKO bass combo (front)

Peavey has completely redesigned a bass combo amplifier, the Peavey TKO for the Peavey Tour Series, with massive-yet-lightweight Class D power for a new generation of bass players.

The Peavey TKO has been the amplifier of choice for bassists looking for the best possible combination of power, tone, portability and value for more than 30 years. This mainstay has continued to evolve with exclusive features as Peavey engineers push the boundaries of technology, and this new model set a new standard in bass amplification. The Tour Series TKO gives players an incredible range of tone and power.

The 400-watt TKO has a seven-band graphic EQ with high and low shelving controls, plus bright and contour switches, effects loop, master volume and headphone out. The amp also features a built-in XLR direct interface that players can use to route the signal to the house sound system, while the new tilt-back design lets users angle the amp upward and use as a monitor.

The Peavey TKO bass amplifiers are available throughout Europe now.

TKO 115 features

- 400 watts maximum Class D power

- 15-inch specially designed loudspeaker and high-frequency tweeter

- Seven-band graphic EQ with high and low shelving controls

- Pre-shape contour switch

- Bright switch

- Active/passive pickup switch

- Effects loop

- Master volume

- Headphone output

- Exclusive DDT speaker protection

- XLR direct interface

- Quarter-inch powered external speaker jack

- Convenient tilt-back design

- Illuminated Peavey logo with dimmer control

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Peavey.

