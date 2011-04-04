Musikmesse 2011: TC Electronic announces RH750 compact bass amp head

Image 1 of 2 Click here to take a closer look. TC Electronic RH750 Image 2 of 2 New for 2011 750-watt bass amp head. TC Electronic RH750

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: RH750 continues TC Electronic's Bass Amp 2.0 quest of bringing a whole new set of features to bass players. RH750 captures the essence of this new revolutionary concept with a built-in chromatic tuner, three presets and jaw-dropping tone shaping abilities combined with immense power and stunning bass tone.



The new RH750 raises the bass bar to new heights. First of all, it jams significant power into its compact design - 750 watts (1200 watts peak) just waiting to be unleashed on stages everywhere! Secondly, a new TweeterTone knob, offering 'intelligent HF control', takes RH750 from old-school vintage tones to crisp and modern bass tones or anything in between in seconds. RH750 and RH450 are obviously related, RH750 simply takes it up a notch!

Further, RH750 includes SpectraComp, a unique 'per string' bass compressor that has been praised by bass players all over the world for its extremely even compression across all strings. The head also includes TubeTone, an amazing recreation of both a tube pre- and power amp. Combine this with an extremely versatile 4-band tone control section and the new TweeterTone feature and the tone shaping capability of RH750 is in a league of its own.

With three on-board presets, bass players will be able to store their favorite tones tailored for different basses or musical styles. Finally, switching between vintage Fenders and modern, active basses or between funky R n' B and classic Rock 'n Roll tunes is completely effortless.

Also, the built-in, chromatic bass tuner makes maintaining perfect pitch of the low notes on the stage simple. The tuner is always displaying the tuning state of the bass, and it is a breeze to tune up silently and swiftly between songs by hitting the Mute button. It has never been faster to get back to the important thing - playing music!

• Power - 750 watts.

• TweeterTone - Front panel tweeter level control for crisp and modern bass tones.

• Presets - 3 user-defined presets.

• On-board chromatic tuner - Always active for instant pitch monitoring at any time.

• SpectraComp - Multi-band compression - the musical way to compress!

• TubeTone - Emulation of both the tube preamp and tube power amp sections.

• 4-band EQ - Semi-parametric Bass, Lo-Mid, Hi-Mid and Treble.

• Transformer balanced Line Driver - Studio-grade DI for ultra-clean signals to PAs or DAWs

Available: April, 2011



Price: €999 SSP / $999 Estimated price

Information taken from official press release, for more visit TC Electronic.

