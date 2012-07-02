In pictures: Coldplay's custom-made Hiwatt bass rig

Take a look at these exclusive images of Coldplay bassist Guy Berryman's new custom-made Hiwatt bass amp head and cabinet, supplied to MusicRadar by the UK amp-maker itself.

According to Hiwatt, Coldplay are not endorsees, but instead asked the firm to manufacture the rig to their spec. The 200-watt amp head was therefore hand-built in the UK and is paired with a 4x12 cabinet, loaded with Fane speakers.