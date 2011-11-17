Hartke introduces the Kilo bass amplifier

PRESS RELEASE: Hartke's Kilo Bass Amplifier raises the standard for bass amplification. Not only does it pack more than enough power to drive any cabinet, it provides optimal tone control and a robust design for life on the road. Given its amazing feature set, the Kilo is the bass head that discerning players demand.

The Kilo Bass Amplifier delivers a true 1,000 watts of bridged mono power or 500 watts of power per side in either stereo or dual mono. These power distribution options make the Kilo compatible to any bass cabinet on the market.

It also offers players Hartke's renowned Shape Control and Bass Attack Overdrive, a 10-band EQ with bass/treble shelving and mid-peak controls, a variable compressor, as well as Limiter, Deep and Brite switches, for complete control of every aspect of their tone.

By using its various panel inputs and outputs, players can augment the Kilo's internal features for maximum versatility. Its XLR balanced direct output offers a ground lift switch, level control and a select switch to choose input, compressor, EQ or effects. The Kilo also includes a tuner output and footswitch jacks for pedal control over muting options, as well as Hartke's Shape and Overdrive.

These features, along with its three rackspace chassis with milled aluminium faceplate and oversize handles, provide Hartke's Kilo Bass Amplifier with a robust, full-range tone that will shake the foundation for discriminating players in every style.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Hartke.

