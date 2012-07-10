More

Epiphone unveils Silverburst Jack Casady signature bass

By

Jefferson Airplane/Hot Tuna man gets new finish for 2012

Epiphone unveils silverburst jack cassady signature bass

Epiphone unveils silverburst jack cassady signature bass

Epiphone has announced an extremely limited run of 500 Jack Casady Signature basses in a rare Silverburst finish.

The signature model of the Jefferson Airplane/Hot Tuna bass maestro was developed in 1998 and based around a 70s-era Gibson Les Paul Bass with a low output pickup that Casady had acquired in the mid 80s.

The resulting model was a semi-hollowbody bass, with a 60s rounded profile neck, plus a JCB-1 pickup and VariGain switch. The addition of the VariGain dial means the player can change the output and character of the pickup, from the acoustic-like '50' setting, to the rockier higher output of the '500' position.

This particular model has never been available in Silverburst before and is being strictly limited to a production run of just 500 instruments. Head to the Epiphone website for more information.