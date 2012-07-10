Epiphone unveils Silverburst Jack Casady signature bass

Epiphone unveils silverburst jack cassady signature bass

Epiphone has announced an extremely limited run of 500 Jack Casady Signature basses in a rare Silverburst finish.



The signature model of the Jefferson Airplane/Hot Tuna bass maestro was developed in 1998 and based around a 70s-era Gibson Les Paul Bass with a low output pickup that Casady had acquired in the mid 80s.

The resulting model was a semi-hollowbody bass, with a 60s rounded profile neck, plus a JCB-1 pickup and VariGain switch. The addition of the VariGain dial means the player can change the output and character of the pickup, from the acoustic-like '50' setting, to the rockier higher output of the '500' position.

This particular model has never been available in Silverburst before and is being strictly limited to a production run of just 500 instruments. Head to the Epiphone website for more information.