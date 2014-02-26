Artist on artist: best bass players

BASS EXPO 2014: Last year you voted in your droves. This year we turn it over to the artists, asking them to name-check the bassist who they think is the best bass player of all time.

The results are a mixed bag with a sweeping range of genres and some stellar talent mentioned, but one name keeps coming up time and time again. We'll give you a clue: he played for both Marvin Gaye and Jackson 5. Graham Masser of Bad Rabbits kicks things off...

Graham Masser, Bad Rabbits

Nomination: James Jamerson

“He always played in the pocket but his basslines were so imaginative, creative and melodic that they added an entirely new element to pop songs that had not existed before. He was the Motown sound and, in my opinion, his basslines were as important as the singers he backed up, like Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, and The Supremes.

"His playing also had a huge influence on bands like Cream, The Beatles, The Who, Rolling Stones, and Led Zeppelin. Unfortunately, he only got the credit he deserved after he had died. He's my biggest influence as a bass player, hands down.”