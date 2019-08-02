Bass Centre winds Peter Hook his own set of Elites signature strings

As any New Order fan would tell you, Peter Hook has been using Bass Centre Elites for over 25 years, so it’s high time he got his own custom-wound set.

The Elites Peter Hook Custom set are stainless steel, roundwound with guage mix running: (0.060, 0.065, 0.085, 0.105). They might not let you play like him but Elites always make for a great set of bass strings and that at least is one part of Hooky's tonal jigsaw.

The Peter Hook Custom set can be ordered direct from Bass Centre, where they are currently retailing at £19.95. Shipping across the European Union is free and the strings also come with a free microfibre polishing cloth. Who says there aren't bargains still to be had in this world?

Hooky is currently fronting Peter Hook & the Light and is on tour soon. The band have a few UK festival dates left in the summer, playing Cotton Clouds Festival in Oldham on 16 August, with Beautiful Days Festival, Devon, the following day and on 25 August they return to play Watchet Festival, Somerset.

Peter Hook & the Light will then play a full UK/ROI tour in September, with a set of Joy Division tracks and a selection from New Order’s Technique and Republic.

See here for all Peter Hook & the Light dates.