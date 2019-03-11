Balaguer Guitars announces affordable Standard Series

On-the-up Pennsylvania electric guitar company Balaguer Guitars has announced the Standard Series, a more affordable line of electric guitars produced in China.

The company claims the series will utilise “some of the best production facilities on the world”, with instruments built to its specs, then undergoing a 46-point quality control checklist at Balaguer’s Pennsylvania HQ before being sent out.

Prices start at $699, but Balaguer promises no corners will be cut, with hardware including locking tuners and Graph Tech nuts fitted as standard, while a host of other premium specs will be available.

The Standard Series is available from March 2019 from Balaguer Guitars.