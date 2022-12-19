Baby Audio’s free Pitch Drift plugin gives you instant VHS tape-style tuning wobble

Being ‘in tune’ is often seen as one of the key tenets of music, but for producers, there are benefits to some pitch instability. And so we have Pitch Drift, a new free plugin from Baby Audio that can provide precisely that.

Powered by the Drift algorithm in Baby Audio’s Super VHS plugin, this introduces variable amounts of pitch fluctuation so that you can make your potentially sterile digital tracks sound more natural.

The effect can range from subtle instabilities to extreme detuning. You can set the depth of the effect with a slider and hover over the screen to adjust the speed.

Baby Audio says that, as a general rule of thumb, the less sustained your source material is, the faster you can set the speed parameter. Conversely, if you’re working with lengthy sounds or an entire mix bus, you’re better off keeping the effect subtle.