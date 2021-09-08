Revisit Avicii in the studio, as Google marks his 32nd birthday with a Doodle that celebrates his life in music

On what would have been the producer’s 32nd birthday, Google has celebrated the life of Avicii - Tim Bergling - by giving him his own Google Doodle.

Soundtracked by Wake Me Up, one of Avicii’s biggest hits, the touching animation tells the story of the star’s musical life, from strumming a guitar as a boy, to producing on a laptop as a teenager, and then travelling the world as a DJ.

Bergling died in 2018, taking his own life in Muscat, Oman on 20 April.

Future Music visited Avicii in his studio in Stockholm in 2011, when he was at the start of his illustrious career. There, he showed them a remix he was working on, which turned out to be Eric Turner vs Avicii - Dancing In My Head .

"The cool thing today, is that anyone can learn how to make a track," he explained at the time. "It’s not about your finger skills on an instrument, but your skill in the programs and knowledge of what makes a good track, putting it together and getting to grips with chords and scales in that way.”

Avicii’s birthday coincides with suicide awareness week, which is taking place between 5 and 11 September.