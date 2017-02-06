Avian's 2017 acoustic guitar range takes flight

If you've followed our acoustic reviews over the past few years, you'll have seen that Avian has made quite a splash - most notably with its exceptional Fan Fret models - and now the company has given its entire line a refresh for 2017.

The range comprises five acoustic guitars - Dove, Songbird, Skylark, Ibis and Falcon - all of which are available in Standard and Deluxe versions, while the Songbird, Skylark and Ibis also come in a multi-scale, fan-fret design.

New logos and branding appear across the guitars, which are designed by US luthiers Michael Bashkin and Harry Fleishman.

Every Avian guitar is built with hand-selected tonewoods, including an AA-grade solid Sitka spruce top and a choice of solid Indian rosewood or solid mahogany for back and sides, while solid maple is offered on the Deluxe series.

Standard series come with or without the Avian Demi-Cutaway on the Songbird, Skylark and Ibis, while the Deluxe series adds a Ryan-style arm bevel and multi-scale fan-fret design.

All guitars are available as electro-acoustics, fitted with BBand pickups, and feature fitted hardcases.

The Standard Series starts at £1,175/$1,175, while the Deluxe Series starts at £1,360/$1,360.

Head on through the gallery for a closer look at each model, and hit up Avian Guitars for more info.