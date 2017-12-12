AudioThing’s new top-end enhancer has a Type A personality

AudioThing’s Type A is a ‘vintage enhancer’ that’s designed to give you a different way of dynamically increasing the top end of a signal without introducing artefacts or altering the harmonic content.

Similar in effect to a dynamic EQ, this models the encode stage of a vintage tape noise reduction system. It works by splitting the input signal into four bands (with the highest bands overlapping), dynamically compressing them and then summing them back with the direct signal. The amount of compression on each band is inversely proportional to its volume, so quieter sounds get brighter and louder sounds remain almost unchanged.

The result, in theory, is a brighter and airier top end. AudioThing says that the enhancement is more pleasant and natural than you’d get with your typical exciter, and that the processing doesn’t introduce any new harmonic content or distortion.

Find out more and grab yourself a demo on the AudioThing website. Type A currently costs €39 (regular price is €49) and is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.