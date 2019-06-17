Audiothingies Doctor A effects could be the perfect partner to any synth setup

Nothing makes your synth’s sound sweeter than a good dose of reverb and delay, which is why Audiothingies has released Doctor A, a desktop stereo delay and reverb unit that also comes with MIDI and CV ins.

Audiothingies promise that Doctor A will be “easy to use, fun to tweak, and sounds great too” and judging by the demo videos, we’re inclined to agree.

If you want to get your hands on one, then you can preorder a unit for €379, with shipping due to commence from 1 July 2019. More info can be found on the Audiothingies website .

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Doctor A features