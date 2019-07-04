More

AudioThing turns up the heat with the Valves vintage tube overdrive plugin

By ()

Get some grit going

AudioThing has turned its emulation eye to vintage tubes, cooking up the appropriately named Valves overdrive plugin. This also features Cabinet/EQ and filter sections, giving you additional tone-honing options.

Valves offers up to 16x oversampling that’s designed to give your tracks an “authentic tube character,” while the Cabinet/EQ section emulates several types of guitar amp. The filter, meanwhile, offers low-pass, high-pass, band-pass and notch modes, and can be used pre- or post-valve. 35 presets are included.

Valves is available now from the AudioThing website priced at €29 (regular price is €59). It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and there’s also a demo.

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info