AudioThing aims to reel you in with its lo-fi tape emulation plugin

Like many plugins before it, AudioThing’s Reels emulates the sound and sonic characteristics of a reel-to-reel tape machine. However, rather than drawing inspiration from one of the classic models, its focus is a Japanese consumer-level unit that was picked up at a local flea market.

As you might suspect, this means that the overall effect is distinctly lo-fi and imperfect, but potentially desirable nonetheless. There are emulations of three different 1/4-inch tape frequency responses and saturations, and parameter controls include Harshness, Wow/Flutter, Ducking, Crosstalk, Hiss and Motor.

Other features include Tape Stop, which simulates the pitch-down/fade-out effect that occurs when you stop a real reel machine, and there’s also a tweakable echo effect.

Reels is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. It’s currently on sale for €39.95 (regular price is €59), and you can also download a demo. Find out more on the AudioThing website.