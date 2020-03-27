Audiomodern’s free Filterstep plugin can ‘shape any sound into a groove’

The free music software deluge continues with the news that Audiomodern has released its Filterstep plugin and is letting anyone download it for nothing. It’s available for PC, Mac and iOS.

Described as a ‘creative motion filter’ that has the potential for all kinds of intricate rhythmic movement, Filterstep gives you control over various settings, such as the filter type, range, resonance and smoothness. You can make the sequencer run forwards, backwards or in ping-pong mode, and there are quantise and randomise options. There’s also an Infinity mode that instructs the plugin to apply different settings each time the sequence loops through.

Filterstep can sync to your DAW host and there are wet/dry mix and bypass controls. You can quick-load and save presets, and the frequency of the filter can be adjusted on a per-step basis (you can also bypass the plugin for individual steps if you wish).