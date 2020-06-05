Audiokit’s free Retro Piano iOS app is here to brighten up your summer

Audiokit is fast becoming one of our favourite iOS music software developers, releasing classy instruments and effects at great prices. In fact, its latest offering - the limited edition Retro Piano - can be yours for free.

Available until the end of August, this lo-fi instrument includes a sampled piano stacked with a vintage synth, with vinyl noise emulation adding to the nostalgic, summery vibe. You can crush, distort and add tremolo and reverb, and Audiokit says that there’s also some “special sauce”.