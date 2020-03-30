Audiokit launches limited edition Bass 808 synth app for iPad

Audiokit has kicked off a series of limited edition iOS apps by releasing Bass 808, a new Roland-inspired synth that’s designed for creating custom sub-bass and kick sounds.

Taking inspiration from hardware synth manufacturers who release their products in limited numbers, Audiokit says that Bass 808 will be available for eight weeks only. It operates standalone and as an AUv3 plugin and comes with more than 100 presets, weighing in at less than 20MB.

• The best iPads for musicians and producers 2020

Tweakable parameters include pitch modulation, glide, distortion, bit crushing, super sustain, low-pass filter and super-smash limiter.